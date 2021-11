Roll back those clocks: Daylight saving time ends Sunday morning

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - For everyone who laments that weekends are too short -- this is for you.

Daylight Saving Time will come to an end early Sunday morning, meaning Southland residents will need to roll their clocks back by one hour, providing an extra weekend hour of sleep or relaxation.

California and most other states will "fall back" one hour at 2 a.m. Sunday, as the state returns to Pacific Standard Time.

As usual, fire officials urged residents to use the clock changing ritual as a reminder to replace batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, as well as emergency flashlights. Residents were also urged to ensure the devices have not passed an expiration date, and to clear dust from slots or sensors. Smoke alarms have a life span of about 10 years and have the date stamped on the back, fire officials said.

Fire officials recommend a smoke alarm with good batteries in all sleeping areas, one outside each bedroom and on each level of a home.

Alarms should be mounted high on walls, four inches to a foot away from the ceiling, or on ceilings, at least four inches from the nearest wall. On pitched ceilings, they should be installed at least four inches from the highest point.

Smoke detectors should not be kept near windows, doors or ducts where drafts could interfere with their operation, officials said.