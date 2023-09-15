Watch Now
Rocket launched from Southern California base seen above San Diego

KGTV
Photo taken Sept. 14, 2023
Posted at 6:31 AM, Sep 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-15 09:46:29-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The launch of a rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County was seen in the skies above San Diego County on Thursday night.

Military officials confirmed the rocket lifted off from the base at 7:28 p.m. as part of the VICTUS NOX mission.

ABC 10News learned the FLTA003 rocket was built by Firefly Aerospace.

Lt. Gen. Michael Guetlein, commander of Space Systems Command, said in a statement: “The success of VICTUX NOX marks a culture shift in our nation’s ability to deter adversary aggression and, when required, respond with the operational speed necessary to deliver decisive capabilities to our warfighters. This exercise is part of an end-to-end Tactically Responsive Space demonstration which proves the United States Space Force can rapidly integrate capabilities and will respond to aggression when called to do so on tactically relevant timelines.”

City News Service contributed to this report

