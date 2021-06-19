Robotic trainer helping golfers swing like a pro

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Every golfer at this week's U.S. Open at Torrey Pines has one thing in common, they all have swing coaches. But if that swing just doesn't feel right, then why not turn to a robot.

The RoboGolfPro is a revolutionary new training machine that will get you hitting the ball right down the middle of the fairway.

"It basically gives the golfer the feel of the perfect golf swing," says Omni La Costa Resort and Spa's Director of Instruction A.J. Avoli.

At first glance, the RoboGolfPro looks a little like something straight out of a science fiction movie. Some golfers aren't quite sure what it is, or does, the first time they lay eyes on it.

"They are not sure what it is. Some people think it is something that hits the ball."

RoboGolfPro inventor Scot Nei says it's the only machine of it's kind, and there are only 45 of them in the entire world.

"It's more for elite facilities like the Omni La Costa or Pebble Beach."

So just how does the robotic golf trainer work?

"You take a before video of your swing, then data points are electronically put onto the golfer's body. The RoboGolfPro is then set up to help the golfer feel the prefect swing path."

Nei says his robot can help fix poor swing mechanics that may cause a golfer to hook, slice, or even top the golf ball.

"It fault corrects, so wherever you are off in your swing we do the exact opposite in the robot."

The RoboGolfPro is called the ultimate feel machine. Nei and Avoli say that is the key to improving the swing.

"Typically, the golfer will float between the range and the robot to get an ideal feel of the swing, and then try and transfer it on the range. It takes what every golf instructor is trying to get their students to do. To feel it and learn it brings it all together. It's instant success."

