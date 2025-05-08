Robbery crew ringleader sentenced to 6 years in prison for San Diego County sporting goods theft spree

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The ringleader of a robbery crew that stole over $16,000 in sporting goods from southern San Diego County stores in one month was sentenced Wednesday to six years in state prison.

Prosecutors say a crew of at least six suspects took $16,300 in shoes and other merchandise in the month of February from the Nike store at the Las Americas Premium Outlets, Dick's Sporting Goods in Chula Vista, and Burlington in Chula Vista.

The crew's leader, Edgar Figueroa, 27, later pleaded guilty to robbery and organized retail theft charges for those thefts, as well as a January theft of over $3,000 in merchandise from a Nike store in Carlsbad, according to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office.

Figueroa was arrested in March after a Dick's Sporting Goods employee saw him loading items into a duffel bag and called Chula Vista police. The DA's Office said the remaining robbery crew members have also since been identified and are facing prosecution.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.