Rob Machado Foundation partners with SD Loyal to keep our beaches and oceans clean

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- World Oceans Day is about reminding the world how important the ocean is in everyday life and the importance of protecting it. Here in San Diego, legendary surfer Rob Machado is doing his part through his foundation the Rob Machado Foundation.

"Now that things are opening back up, we have all kinds of beach clean-ups planned for this summer, especially the July 8th events. We are going to have three separate clean-ups at three different beaches, and hopefully, the clean-ups to inspire people. A lot of times you go down to pick up trash, and you just lead by example."

In order to help spread the word of the importance of keeping our beaches clean, the legendary surfer is joining another sports legend, Landon Donovan of the San Diego Loyal, to help raise more interest and awareness.

"It's just so fitting that we are here and we get to have a beautiful day at the beach and go out and ride some waves. Landon and I have crossed paths so many times over the years, and we've always talked about doing something together so the timing is great."

A few Loyal players were able to join Machado on a paddle out at Alila Marea Beach in Encinitas, to kick off the partnership. In fact, the event featured special customized Loyal surfboards which were designed by Machado and Shaper Studios. The players called it a very special opportunity.

"To team up with Rob Machado, and to have this day to share the ocean with him, on World Oceans Day is honestly a dream come true. It's really cool for our worlds to collide."

