Road rage incident on SR-163 leaves man with serious injuries

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The California Highway Patrol is investigating what they are calling a road rage incident on state Route 163 that resulted in serious injuries for one person.

According to CHP officials, the episode occurred at around 10 p.m. Thursday after a man and another driver pulled over on the shoulder of southbound SR-163 near Washington Street.

Officials said the two people got into a fight, and then one driver got into their car and rammed into the victim’s vehicle. The impact peeled back the driver’s side door and crushed the victim, according to the CHP.

The victim was left bleeding on the side of the road after the other driver sped away.

Several other motorists stopped to assist the victim and called for help.

The victim, who was not identified, was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. His condition was unknown as of early Friday morning.

Descriptions of the other driver and car involved in the incident were not immediately available.