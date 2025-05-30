Road closures planned for Rock 'n' Roll Running Series this weekend

Several roads will be closed in San Diego this weekend as the Rock 'n' Roll Running Series takes over the city with 5K, half-marathon, and full-marathon races.

The 5K race begins at 7 a.m. Saturday, with the starting line at Presidents Way and Park Boulevard, ending at Balboa Park.

Rock 'n' Roll Running Series San Diego

On Sunday, the half and full marathons start at 5:30 a.m. near Balboa Park, with the finish line located downtown.

Rock 'n' Roll Running Series San Diego

Rock n Roll Running Series San Diego

Road closures will include Park Boulevard, Balboa Drive, Juniper Road, and Presidents Way. Streets will reopen progressively as the last participants pass through each section of the course.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

