Riverside County resident: ‘I saw the Highland Fire start near my house’

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. (KGTV) — Riverside County residents Craig and Katherine MacIver monitored the Highland Fire on their ATV.

The fire swept through much of the Aguanga area. But their home is still standing.

"I am very lucky because there are four or five houses around us that all burned," said Craig MacIver.

As the blaze came toward their home, they evacuated with their animals.

"We had the truck, trailer and horses. We crammed four horses into a three-horse trailer. They are not happy," said Katherine MacIver.

The MacIvers are staying at their friend's house in the meantime. The couple says luckily, they cleared all the grass from around their home just days before the fire.

"We make sure everything is cleared all the time. We don’t have all this brush and weeds. A lot of our neighbors do not maintain their properties," she added.

From the ground and in the air, firefighters worked all day to put out the flames. The MacIvers are thankful to the first responders who have come from across the state.

"Without them, everyone’s home would have been lost," said MacIver.