Riverside County murder suspect arrested in San Diego County

SAN JACINTO, Calif. (CNS) - A 19-year-old man suspected of killing a 40-year-old Riverside County man is due in court Monday on a possible murder charge after his arrest in San Diego County.

Angel Guzman-Banuelos was identified as the suspect with help from the Riverside County District Attorney's Gang Impact Team, according to Sgt. Jarred Bishop of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. He was arrested Thursday by the San Jacinto Police Department near the intersection of Enrico Fermi Drive and CA-11 near the U.S.-Mexico border, according to the Riverside County sheriff's inmate database.

Guzman-Banuelos was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center where he was being held on $1 million bail.

Guzman-Banuelos' city of residence was not available.

The victim, David Montero, was suffering traumatic injuries when he was found at 9:51 p.m. on Sept. 22 at a park in the 500 block of East Main Street in San Jacinto, Bishop said. He was pronounced dead in a hospital three days later.

Authorities said that due to the ongoing investigation, no further information will be released at this time. Anyone with relevant information for investigators was asked to call 951-235-7382, or 951-347-0679.

