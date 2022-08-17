Ridership increases on public transit in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — More and more people are catching a ride on public transportation.

"You can't get no where with five dollars or six dollars," said Margaret Cano, trolley rider.

Margaret Cano has been taking public transportation for years and explains it became even more of a benefit when gas prices skyrocketed.

While a gallon of gas reached more than $6 per gallon she was paying $6 for a daily pass on the trolley.

She said taking the trolley has saved her thousands on gas and allows her to spend more on other things.

"On groceries on just about everything," said Cano.

This fiscal year, trolley ridership is up more than 50 percent, and bus ridership is up more than 40 percent compared to last year.

It's good news for MTS especially after ridership plunged during the pandemic.

"This definitely means that people are going back to their schools are going back in person at work and they're choosing transit to be able to that. We're hitting about 200,000 trips on weekdays," said Grecia Figueroa, MTS spokesperson.

They said ridership nearby schools and businesses increased-- especially along the new blue line that takes riders up to university city.

Youth ridership jumped thirty-four percent in the first month the youth opportunity pass rolled out.

It's a pilot program that allows people 18 and younger to ride the trolley to ride for free.

"We are now about to start school. We're going to go back to school so our numbers are most likely going to stay up," said Figueroa.

As for Cano, she will continue to ride the trolley and hopes to save money especially with rent and food increases.

"It's nice because you know they make a stop in every place that they have to stop and it's good you don't have to fight with traffic and you just kick back and relax," said Cano.