Rider dies after being ejected from motorcycle in SR-76 crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 33-year-old Temecula man died when his motorcycle crashed into the back of Toyota truck on state Route 76 near the La Jolla Indian Reservation, the California Highway Patrol said Monday.

At 6:29 p.m. Sunday, the rider of a Yamaha Tenere 700 was heading westbound on SR-76 when his motorcycle crashed into the rear of the Toyota and he was ejected, according to the CHP's Hunter Gerber.

The CHP and La Jolla Reservation paramedic and fire crews responded to the scene to assist the rider, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, Gerber said.

The roadway was affected for several hours following the crash as the scene was being investigated. It was not immediately known if alcohol or drugs contributed to the cause of the crash.

The investigation was ongoing Monday morning.

Anyone with information or may have witnessed the crash was asked to contact the Oceanside Area CHP office at 760-643-3400.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.