Reward offered in 2022 killing of man in Mountain View

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating the person or people responsible for the 2022 killing of 37-year-old Abram Santos in Mountain View.

On Feb. 13, 2022, just after 5 p.m., the California Highway Patrol Border Communications Center received a 911 call regarding a man just off the roadway at southbound Interstate 805 at the 43rd Street off-ramp in the Mountain View area, according to Lt. Stephen Shebloski of the San Diego Police Department.

When CHP officers arrived at the scene, they found a man, later identified as Santos of San Diego, down in the brush with apparent trauma to his upper body, Shebloski said. San Diego Fire-Rescue Department personnel arrived at the scene, but Santos was pronounced dead.

SDPD homicide detectives were notified of the death and assumed the investigation. Little is known about the circumstances surrounding Santos' death, but detectives believe he was killed elsewhere, and his body left at the 43rd Street off-ramp, the lieutenant said.

Anyone with information about the killing was asked to call SDPD's Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.