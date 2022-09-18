Retired journalist reminisces on covering the Queen's visit to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As we look ahead to laying the longest reigning monarch to rest--we take a walk down memory lane.

In 1983, the queen visited America’s Finest City and ABC 10News was there.

It’s not something many other American cities can say, the queen visited our city.

"She had always wanted to visit California she had said," said Manny Ramos, retired journalist.

Retired Journalist Manny Ramos is reminiscing the moments he covered the historic event.

"When I received the invitation — I thought it was going to be very simple she was going to be on a podium or something," said Ramos.

He had no idea he would board the Queen’s yacht and spend 40 minutes with her.

“She was a small woman in person, but she projected as being really big. She looked you in the eye. She was very careful with her words. All in all, I thought she was gracious and she knew the power she had," said Ramos.

The Queen and her husband visited some of San Diego’s most popular destinations like the San Diego Zoo and many other places.

He said it's a highlight of his forty-year career.

When he heard Queen Elizabeth the second passed away— it impacted him.

"It really did affect me. I only spent 40 minutes with her, but it was something that a lot of other people get to do. It’s something that I’ll remember all my life," said Ramos.