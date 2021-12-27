Retailers see boom in business this holiday season

CORONADO, Calif. (KGTV) — Many local businesses saw a boom in revenue this holiday season.

"All the way until Christmas Eve... it's been insane," Song Bledsoe, co-owner of Studio 12-20, said.

Bledsoe owns the women's clothing boutique on Orange Ave. in Coronado with his wife.

He said sales increased almost 30% compared to 2020.

"Surprisingly, I didn't think sales would go up that much. Probably 10 percent, so it really doubled for us," he said.

The couple also has locations in Carlsbad and Texas.

Bledsoe said they were able to stay afloat during 2020 with the help of PPP and other disaster relief loans.

"For a small business that we know we're not going to get any really breaks... it's awesome to see that the customers are coming back and shopping with small businesses," he said.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) defines the holiday season as November 1 through December 31.

Despite inflation, supply chain disruptions, and now the omicron variant, NRF estimates holiday shopping could grow as much as 11.5% this year.

The association said November sales were up across the board, from clothes and furniture to electronics.

Rachel Webb, the owner of Wild Dove, a clothing store in Coronado, is also having a good holiday season.

"We're beating our 2019 numbers," Webb said.

Webb said 2020 wasn't too bad because of support from the Coronado community.

She has a second location in downtown San Diego.

"Downtown was really a ghost town, whereas it really felt back to normal this year," she said.

Webb said she feels optimistic about business heading into the new year.

"If we made it through January and February of 2021 even, anything has to be better than that," Webb said.