Restaurant expands to second location after opening during pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Side Chick, a chicken restaurant which opened at the tail end of the pandemic, is thriving and celebrating the grand opening of a second location.

ABC 10News first visited the original location on Federal Blvd. in the Webster neighborhood in 2022. Known for their chicken sandwiches and fries, Director of Operations Lonny Mitchell says they have been successful by making high-quality but affordable food in a neighborhood where dining options are dominated by fast food chains.

“We really dug into the community. The food is good. It’s been vouched by the customers. So it’s been very helpful and they’ve been very supportive and we thank the community for that.”

The success of the Webster location, which is nestled in the Manolo Farmers Market grocery store led to the new location, inside the Manolo in Nestor near the border with Imperial Beach.

“Running a restaurant is very difficult. At the same time, if you really understand what you want to do, you have a good concept, and you believe in yourself and you’re a hard worker and your food is good, you can make things happen.”

Mitchell, a former San Diego State football player, is supporting his alma mater by signing a NIL deal with the Aztecs men's basketball team. Players have done appearances at the restaurants and Side Chick has provided team meals, including after the team's successful opening weekend at the 2024 NCAA Tournament.