Response to possibly armed person in Carlsbad leads to standoff, road closures

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) – A law enforcement standoff involving a possibly armed person forced the closure of a busy Carlsbad roadway.

According to Carlsbad Police, at around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to the 2700 block of Loker Avenue due to “a potentially armed person experiencing a mental health crisis.”

Details on how the situation evolved into a standoff were not immediately available, but the incident prompted police to shut down Loker Avenue West, from Palomar Airport Road to El Fuerte Street.

Additionally, all businesses on Loker Avenue West, from Palomar Airport Road to 2762 Loker Avenue West, “are temporarily closed out of an abundance of caution,” police stated.

KGTV

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.