Residents, staff members at San Diego Safe Sleeping site hit with abdominal illness

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — San Diego County health officials were at the O Lot Safe Sleeping site to investigate reports of residents and staff experiencing acute abdominal pains.

The city received several reports Friday of approximately 30 residents ill with gastrointestinal symptoms. Four staff members of the nonprofit provider Dreams For Change also reported symptoms, according to officials.

The following actions were being taken by the city to limit the spread of the illness:



Ongoing sanitation of shared spaces and common areas, including

transportation shuttles;

Isolation of residents experiencing symptoms;

Increased janitorial services;

Added bathroom and hand-washing facilities;

Donated bottled water to residents on-site.

There are approximately 370 residents staying in 320 tents at sleeping site, which has a capacity for 408 tents. As a precaution, new resident intakes are being paused as the investigation continues. There were no reports of illness at the city's second safe sleeping site at 20th and B streets.

