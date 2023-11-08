Residents of city-owned apartment building endure months without elevator

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Residents in a downtown San Diego apartment faced an ongoing inconvenience as a new elevator motor arrived via crane Tuesday.

“It's gonna be a sigh of relief, like a weight lifted off their shoulders, literally,” said Michael King, who lives in the building.

The elevator at Centre City Manor, an apartment complex on 4th Avenue, has been out of service since last winter, causing distress among residents.

King said the lack of an elevator has been tough for some seniors living in the building.

“I think it's probably one of the oldest elevators this side of the Mississippi next to the Hotel Del Coronado,” King said. The elevator's age, which is believed to be around 100 years, has made it challenging to find the necessary parts to repair."

City spokesperson Jerry McCormick said the elevator went down in January. Although the city hired a contractor to fix it in April, the repair has been delayed due to supply chain issues and parts shortages.

“We estimate the elevator will be fixed around mid-January barring unforeseen circumstances,” McCormick said Tuesday.

Resident Patrick James said tenants celebrated over coffee when they woke up and saw the crane deliver the new motor. Some seniors on the top floor with mobility issues had to be temporarily moved to the ground level.

James is hopeful that the elevator will be functioning soon, but he wonders if the installation could face further delay.

“The question is, is the city going to expedite the permit guy to come out once the elevator is approved?” James asked.