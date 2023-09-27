Residents help rescue children from overturned SUV in El Cajon neighborhood

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) – Some residents in an El Cajon neighborhood jumped into action to rescue three people, including two children, from an overturned SUV late Tuesday night.

The single-vehicle rollover crash happened at around 11 p.m. in the 1700 block of North Mollison Avenue, according to El Cajon Police.

Police said an SUV struck a parked car for unknown reasons and then flipped over, coming to rest on its roof.

Several residents told ABC 10News they heard the crash and rushed from their homes as they also heard the sound of children screaming coming from the vehicle.

The ABC 10News Breaking News Tracker was there as about six residents flipped the vehicle back onto its wheels. Residents then got two children out of the SUV just before fire department crews arrived.

Crews took about 15 minutes to remove the driver from the wreckage. ABC 10News learned the driver and one of the children were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The other child was taken by her mother when she arrived at the scene.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known, but drugs and alcohol were not believed to be factors in the incident.