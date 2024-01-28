Residents grapple with tragic losses in Mountain View after storm

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — In the aftermath of Monday's storm, efforts are underway to assist families severely impacted by flooding in a Mountain View neighborhood.

"The water was coming from here to there, from there to here. The water was all the way up here," Maria Marquez described.

Marquez lived in the home alongside the mother of her son-in-law, Maria Gomez. She attributes the death of Gomez to the storm.

The 83-year-old woman, already in frail health, succumbed as floodwaters engulfed their home, Marquez said.

Now, Marquez blames the City of San Diego for the devastation. "Never in 30 years have they come to clean the canal," she said.

Volunteers, who understand the profound loss suffered by families, offer their assistance in the recovery process.

"I would say this is probably the hardest volunteer work that I've ever done," said Shani Anderson. Anderson said the work is so meaningful for her because she knows what it's like to have nothing.

"I feel like it takes a little bit of the burden off of them to have to clean but personally this isn't help. What we're doing isn't going to help these family's lives change," she said.

