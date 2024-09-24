Residents and business owners in Downtown San Diego release plan to keep their communities clean and safe

Residents and business owners in downtown San Diego have come up with a plan outlining what needs to be done to keep their communities clean and safe.

Jeffrey Brown and his partner Jennifer Chen say they knew in their hearts this is where they wanted to open their business Izola Bakery, right in the heart of the East Village next to Fault Line Park.

Brown says, " I love being in the middle of downtown the feeling being next to tall buildings looking out at the park besides us.”

But, it has come with some challenges. He adds, “We got folks who are camped out on the streets. We have folks who are using drugs openly smoking and injecting on the streets.”

Brown says they’ve tried to do their part in keeping their area safe and clean for their customers and staff.

But they need help which is why they’re supporting the grass roots effort led by the Downtown San Diego Partnership.

Monday during a news conference, city leaders joined residents in outlining a safety plan to crack down on drugs in the area, help get people off the streets and into shelters, and beautifying the neighborhood.

As part of this plan, they’re asking for a 24-7 no tent policy on downtown streets and sidewalks. They’re pushing for the expansion of the SDPD Fentanyl Task Force, deploying a dedicated team to address mental health calls throughout downtown including at MTS Trolly and Bus stops.

And they’re looking to expand the State’s Care Court Program to help stabilize people struggling with mental illness or substance abuse challenges.

Brown says while he’s seen an improvement in neighborhood conditions, there’ still more that needs to be done.

He adds, “we’ve made tremendous progress if you look into the park, you’ll see a clean and beautiful park where a few years ago it was Armageddon. But we need to do more.”

Downtown San Diego Partnership is working with city leaders to implement these plans.

The plan will also be brought to the county and state leaders for review.

