Reports of unidentified drone over downtown San Diego prompt investigation

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Another mysterious drone sighting -- but this time, in San Diego.

San Diego Police and Harbor Police officers tracked a large drone that was seen circling the downtown area and near the USS Midway Museum early Tuesday morning.

At around 1 a.m., officers responded to reports of an unidentified drone hovering between Coronado and downtown San Diego.

Officers spotted the drone and then observed it circling downtown for at least an hour before they lost track of it.

ABC 10News contacted local law enforcement agencies about the drone sighting, but the agencies did not have any confirmed information as of 5:30 a.m.

The San Diego drone sighting comes as federal officials investigate mysterious drone activity in the U.S. northeast.

Federal officials don’t believe there is a national security risk when it comes to the groups of drones that have been seen flying over the East Coast over the past few weeks.

However, the FBI has received over 5,000 tips and investigators are still following up on numerous potential leads.

