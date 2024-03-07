Reports of sexual misconduct leads to investigation at an Alpine Elementary School

An investigation continues into reports of sexual misconduct involving a student on campus at an Alpine Elementary School, which has resulted in changes to their restroom policy.

The Superintendent at the Alpine School District sent a letter to Shadow Hills Elementary's parents last week. It outlined the details of "a report of students involved in incidents of a sexual nature in the restroom on campus and during the school day. "

The letter went on to say the student is no longer on campus.

That same day, the Sheriff’s Department sent a letter confirming they were investigating the “current allegations as well as any prior behaviors by the child.”

It also says County Social Workers are also involved in working to “determine if the child’s behaviors were encouraged by or a result of any adult or guardian abuse.”

ABC 10News spoke with parents Wednesday morning as they dropped their kids off at school.

Paige Maxey said it was disheartening to hear about these allegations.

"...Shocked. Our kids are babies,” Maxey said.

Maxey says parents were notified about changes to restroom policies because of this incident, which the Superintendent references in his letter.

From now on, only one student can be in the restroom at a time, and campus supervision will be provided outside all student restrooms.

Maxey said this has forced her to have tough conversations with her first grader.

“I went into detail: if someone tries to pants you - if someone touches you inappropriately, if you see anyone doing other sorts to tell somebody,” Maxey said.

The Sheriff’s Department says the District Attorney’s Office will determine if the child will face any criminal charges. The District Attorney's Office could not provide any information when ABC 10News reached out.