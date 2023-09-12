Reports of possible explosions in Vista neighborhood under investigation

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a series of mysterious explosions reported in the Vista area.

Several Vista residents have reported hearing what they believed were explosions in the city’s Townsite area, near Citrus Avenue. Some of the residents told ABC 10News the loud sounds have been happening nearly every night throughout the summer.

ABC 10News reached out to the sheriff’s department, and in response, a spokesperson confirmed the agency is aware of the explosion reports and are working to identify what they are.

Additionally, the spokesperson said the department has increased patrols in the area.

Anyone with information on the explosions is asked to contact the sheriff’s department.