Reported stabbing leads to SWAT response in San Diego neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A person suspected in a stabbing incident in the Paradise Hills area has barricaded themselves inside a home, leading to a response from a San Diego Police SWAT unit.

SDPD officials said officers were called to the 2300 block of Rachael Avenue at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday after a stabbing was reported in the neighborhood.

According to police, the person suspected in the attack fled into a house and refused officers’ orders to come out.

SWAT officers were dispatched to the scene as police negotiated with the individual to exit the home.

As of 6 a.m., the person -- who was not identified -- remained in the house.

Police said Rachael Avenue was closed between Cumberland and Blueridge streets due to the SWAT response.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

