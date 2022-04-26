Report shows it costs more to rent in San Diego than in Los Angeles

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – It costs more to rent housing in San Diego than in cities such as Los Angeles, San Jose, and Washington, D.C., according to a new report.

Real estate company Zumper, which tracks rental prices and trends across North America, released new data Tuesday that compares the median rent prices of one-bedroom housing in several major U.S. cities.

Zumper’s latest report shows the median one-bedroom rent in San Diego has risen 32.8 percent since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

According to the report for April 2022, the median one-bedroom rent price in San Diego sits at $2,390, making it the fifth most expensive market in the U.S.

San Diego was ranked ninth in April 2020, Zumper said.

The top 10 most expensive markets (based on one-bedroom median rent price), as of April 2022:

1. New York, N.Y. - $3,420

2. San Francisco, Calif. - $2,900

3. Miami, Fla. - $2,630

4. Boston, Mass. - $2,530

5. San Diego, Calif. - $2,390

6. San Jose, Calif. - $2,300

7. Los Angeles, Calif. - $2,250

7. Washington, D.C. - $2,250

9. Oakland, Calif. - $2,060

10. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. - $1,960

Zumper’s report also referenced median rent price increases across San Diego County over the last two years, specifically noting dramatic spikes in prices in Chula Vista (39 percent year-over-year) and Oceanside (29.5 percent year-over-year) when it comes to one-bedroom housing.

Visit https://www.zumper.com/blog/rental-price-data/ to view Zumper's report.