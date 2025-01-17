Watch Now
Report of possibly armed person at UC San Diego prompts police response

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A report of a possibly armed person near the LionTree Arena at UC San Diego prompted a law enforcement search and lockdown of the northern portion of the La Jolla campus on Friday.

At 11 a.m., UCSD officials informed the campus community of a “police emergency” regarding a “possible armed suspect” at the LionTree Arena (formerly the RIMAC Arena) on 9860 Hopkins Dr.

Officials urged people to stay away from the North Campus and “lock doors and stay inside.”

As of 12 p.m., school officials said campus police and San Diego Police officers were still searching the area of the arena. Officials again warned the public to avoid the area near the arena and the northern section of campus. Officials also reminded people to remain indoors and lock doors.

In a 12:30 p.m. update, officials stated the incident was "not currently an active shooter situation."

No other details on the suspect were immediately released.

School officials said updates will be posted at https://www.ucsd.edu/about/emergency.html.

