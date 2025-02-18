Report: National Park Service removes transgender references from Stonewall National Monument website

(KGTV) — "To see where we are now. It feels like we are being pushed to the back of the bus. At this point, it feels like we are being pushed out of the bus. We are being run over by the bus," said Amber St. James.

St. James is talking about an update made to a page on the National Park Service’s website. It is a page about the Stonewall National Monument in New York City.

According to ABC News, it was changed to 'LGB'. It reportedly used to be LGBTQ+. Transgender references, reportedly removed.

"Honestly I feel so much pain. Knowing the amount of work that trans folks have done, specifically looking at black and brown communities. That they are currently being erased out of history," said St. James.

St. James is trans and non-binary. During the Stonewall Riots, police raided a gay bar in New York City and patrons fought back. It was instrumental to the gay rights movement and led to pride parades.

Two years ago St. James and many other drag performers lead the parade in Hillcrest.

"I was able to live out the work our ancestors are doing, in the six inch heels and everything," said St. James.