Rep. Darrell Issa nominates President Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Bonsall, Tuesday nominated President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, considered one of the most prestigious awards in the world.

The honor, awarded almost every year with a few exceptions, is given to people who have "done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, for the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses," according to the Norwegian Nobel Institute.

"Not since Ronald Reagan has an American president better represented the national resolve of peace through strength or the fundamental case for a world without war," wrote Issa, vice chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee and senior member of the Judiciary Committee. "Remarkably, it was the 2024 election of Donald Trump -- more than 10 weeks before his swearing in - - that tangibly kickstarted the cause of peace in numerous regions of the world, and we are already seeing the benefits.

"I hope the Committee takes note of these extraordinary times and recognizes that President Trump ideally represents what the Nobel Peace Prize should stand for."

Issa said Trump's efforts on the 2019 Abraham Accords between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain -- which saw the latter two states recognize Israel as a country -- are a main reason for his nomination.

The prize has been awarded to four U.S. presidents: Theodore Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson, Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama. The award has also been accused of being a political prize, and has engendered its fair share of controversies.

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-New York, nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize last year.

The 2024 recipient was the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations -- often shortened to Nihon Hidankyo -- "for its efforts to achieve a world free of nuclear weapons and for demonstrating through witness testimony that nuclear weapons must never be used again."

