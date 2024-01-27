Renting a home damaged by the storm? Your rights include not paying rent

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — The overwhelming cleanup effort continues across San Diego following Monday’s historic storm.

Lucinda Lilley, former president of the Southern California Rental Housing Association, spoke with ABC 10News about the ongoing challenges.

“This is not a matter of legality…it’s a matter of humanity,” said Lilley. “You cannot live in a property that’s underwater.”

Lilley said tenants whose apartments are considered uninhabitable due to flooding have the right to either withhold rent or seek a refund from their landlords.

Alternatively, if renters continue paying rent, landlords are obligated to cover the cost of temporary accommodations.

For those in search of new housing options, Lilley recommended checking the Southern California Rental Housing Association's website.

“We have created a registry of rentals that are available, so that people who are displaced have the ability to find alternative housing,” she said.

In addition, Lilley said all residents impacted by flood damage should complete a designated form. This step ensures that county officials can expedite the application process for state and federal funding to help San Diegans in need.