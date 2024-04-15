REMINDER: Tax deadline for San Diego County residents, businesses moved to June 17

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – For most Americans, Monday is Tax Day – but San Diegans will have an extra two months to file their taxes.

The tax deadline for San Diego County residents was moved by the Internal Revenue Service to June 17 due to the impact of the late January storms and flooding.

For anyone with an address located in a disaster area, the extension is applied automatically.

Per the IRS, the new deadlines apply to:



Individual income tax returns and payments normally due on April 15, 2024

2023 contributions to IRAs and health savings accounts for eligible taxpayers

2024 estimated tax payments normally due on April 15, 2024

Quarterly payroll and excise tax returns normally due on Jan. 31 and April 30, 2024

Calendar-year partnership and S corporation returns normally due on March 15, 2024

Calendar-year corporation and fiduciary returns and payments normally due on April 15, 2024

Calendar-year tax-exempt organization returns normally due on May 15, 2024

San Diegans who need more time to file beyond June 17 is urged to request an additional extension electronically by Monday, April 15.

Additional information on the tax deadline extension can be found at https://www.ftb.ca.gov/file/when-to-file/san-diego-county-floods.html.