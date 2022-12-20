Reminder, San Diego: Be earthquake ready with a plan, disaster kit

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Officials say a strong earthquake in a rural stretch of Northern California Tuesday has cut off power to 70,000 people and damaged roads and homes.

Here at home, it's always a good time to check on supplies and make sure you and your family are prepared for an earthquake.

The County of San Diego recommends seven simple steps for earthquake safety:

Fix potential hazards, like areas of your home that could pose a danger during an earthquake;

Create a disaster plan with your family. The county's tips on how to handle a disaster here;

Create a disaster supplies kit. The county also has tips on what to pack here;

Fix your building's potential weaknesses;

During earthquakes and aftershocks: Drop, Cover, and Hold-On;

After the earthquake, check for injuries and damage; and

When safe, continue to follow your disaster plan

San Diego County recommends packing enough water, food, and supplies to last each member of the family at least three days. They also recommend that families practice their disaster plan so they're ready when an emergency happens.

When an earthquake does happen, families should drop, find cover under something sturdy, and hold on to that cover. If there isn't anything sturdy, find an interior wall that is not near any heavy furniture or glass, scoot down and cover your head.

If outside, find an open area away from buildings, trees, or anything overhead such as utility wires, sit down, and cover your head.

While San Diego County has sparse earthquake activity compared to the rest of the state, one big enough can send tremors into our region.

Residents can also sing up for AlertSanDiego mobile alerts from the county. Residents can also dial 2-1-1 for emergency updates.