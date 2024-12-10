Reminder for San Diegans: First installment of property taxes due Tuesday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diegans have until the end of Tuesday to pay the first half of their property tax before the bill becomes delinquent.

"The deadline to pay the first installment of your property taxes without incurring penalties is tomorrow -- Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024," San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister said in a statement released Monday. "The easiest, quickest, and most secure way to pay is online at sdttc.com. I encourage every homeowner to save themselves the trip to a branch, or save the stamp needed to mail it, and pay easily online at sdttc.com."

Property tax payments are expected to generate a record $9.08 billion for the region. The second installment is due Feb. 1, 2025, and becomes delinquent after April 10, 2025.

All 1,017,929 secured tax bills are available to view and pay at sdttc.com.

