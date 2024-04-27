Relic of St. Jude brought to San Diego for the first time

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — For the first time, the relic of St. Jude has been brought to San Diego, giving thousands of people the rare opportunity to be a part of history.

A glass case holds partial remains of St. Jude Thaddeus.

His remains are kept inside a wooden container carved in the shape of an upright arm.

St. Jude, for Catholics, is known as the Patron Saint of Hope and Impossible Cases.

He is one of the 12 Apostles, which is what drew the crowds of people who showed up even before the doors opened, including Margaret Maxton, who came from the Bay Area.

"It's an honor to have a relic, a third-class relic even from an Apostle," Maxton said.

There were others like Vivian Simon, who attends St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Clairemont. She said it was a special feeling to know this relic was at her parish.

“We like to have pictures of Saints on the wall, like family on the wall, so having something that we can touch, see, experience fills a human need and a spiritual need for so many people,” Simon said.

As part of this tour, the relics of St. Jude will make their way across North America.

Father Brian Hayes, the Pastor at St. Catherine’s, said that while this takes on a special meaning for Catholics, he hopes all those who come, regardless of religion, walk away with a sense of hope.

"He is the Saint of the Impossible, and many people have found answers to prayers through the intercession of St. Jude," Hayes said.

The relic will head to the Los Angeles area next week.

