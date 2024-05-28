Refresher of water safety rules as summer unofficially kicks off

Many consider Memorial Day the unofficial start of summer. Officials say whether you’re a tourist or a local — it’s a great time for a refresher on the rules when it comes to water safety.

“Memorial Day is always that little kick off,” said Jim McCoy, owner of Adventure Water Sports on Mission Bay. “Once all the kids get out of school our beach over here will be full."

Adventure Water Sports offers jet skis, pontoon boats, paddleboards and more. Jim says it’s important to rent from a place with a proper permit.

“You wanna make sure you go to a brick and mortar store. Don’t meet the guy at the launch ramp or meet him on the beach, things like that. They don’t have the proper insurance, they don’t have a permit through the city and there’s a chance you’ll pay and then they’ll impound your watercraft.”

You also have to be sixteen years old to drive a motorized watercraft and have a boater safety card on you unless you’re renting from a permitted brick and mortar shop.

“We offer all of the safety you’d need…we go through all of the training, we do a safety video, it’s about seven minutes long,” said McCoy.

McCoy says it’s also essential to wear a life vest, respect the five mph zones and move in a counterclockwise rotation while in the bay — ensuring a fun and safe experience for all.

