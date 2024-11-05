Recent wildfires making some residents nervous about insurance policies

Ronni Echevarria has always loved being outside, catching a glimpse of the canyon from her backyard.

She says, "You feel like you're in the country. And yet you're not. You're in the middle of the city. You can listen to music, sit in the spa -- look over at the night lights of Mission Valley."

Ronni has lived here for more than 40 years, and for the first time she received a non-renewal letter from her insurance carrier, “State Farm Insurance,” informing her she’ll have to get coverage from another company due to wildfire risk.

Ronni says she’s always kept up wit the upkeep of the canyon area to prevent any fires.

She says, " I do everything I can every year to keep the growth down in the canyon, and someone weed wacks the plants down.”

But adds, this non-renewal letter only made her more nervous as she saw firefighters battle a canyon fire in the College area last week.

She says, “if you have a mortgage on your home you have to have insurance. you are in a corner it's not like it’s an option.”

In March, State Farm announced it would not be renewing about 30,000 property insurance policies in California.

Due to the company’s financial heath, which continues to be impacted inflation, reinsurance costs, and limitations of working within decades old insurance regulations.

Ronni says she understands why the company is doing this but wishes they did more for their customers.

She says, “They need to stand behind their word."

And while seeing this canyon allows Ronni to relax and unwind. Right now it’s causing more stress, as she works on getting a new insurance policy to keep her property safe.