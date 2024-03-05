Recent rain storms help fill San Diego's lakes and reservoirs

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — Recent rain storms have thoroughly soaked San Diego county and helped fill our local lakes and reservoirs.

Since January 1st of this year, our area has received over 23,000 acre-feet of runoff. That’s about 9 billion gallons of water locally, according to Drew Kleis, Assistant Director, Public Utilities Dept. with the City of San Diego.

“To put that into terms, that’s enough to supply our customers water supply needs for about 56 days,” said Kleis.

Kleis says the water levels are about 36% higher than they were this time last year.

“Our dams and reservoirs are a critical resource to the city’s water supply system because of their ability to capture local runoff,” he said. And capturing runoff has become increasingly more important with the unpredictability of California's winter seasons.

Kleis shared that San Diego’s reservoirs are among the oldest in the state. He says a Dam Safety Team has been created — tasked with evaluating, maintaining and repairing our local infrastructure.

“Investing in that aging infrastructure is critically important,” he said.

You can learn more about San Diego's nine reservoirs online.