Rare winter Heat Advisory in San Diego breaks records

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) - A historic Heat Advisory is in place for parts of San Diego County. There has only been one Heat Advisory issued during the winter in the last ten years for San Diego.

Heat Advisories are most common between May and October. In the last ten years for San Diego, there has only been one issued in the month of February, which was in 2016. Other than that year, the months of November, December, January February and March never saw a Heat Advisory in the last decade.

The current Heat Advisory is in place for San Diego coastal and inland communities and continues through 6 p.m. Sunday.

So far, multiple records have been broken in San Diego County. Oceanside hit 88 degrees Thursday, breaking the previous record of 84 degrees set on this date. Vista broke the daily record of 86 degrees, with a high of 91 degrees; and Escondido hit 89 degrees, breaking the record of 88 degrees.

