Rancho San Diego man arrested for alleged indecent exposure

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A Rancho San Diego man was arrested this week on suspicion of exposing himself to women in Encinitas on three occasions last month.

Yazen Hamoode, 27, turned himself in at San Diego County Sheriff's Department headquarters in Kearny Mesa on Wednesday in connection with the alleged crimes, sheriff's Lt. Christopher Lawrence said.

Hamoode allegedly exposed himself to passers-by while seated in a vehicle at Cottage Grove Drive and Gardendale Road on Aug. 12; at Hermes Avenue and Jason Street on Aug. 14; and at Gardendale Road and Hilltop Lane on Aug. 16.

"The (perpetrator) and vehicle in each incident was similarly described," Lawrence said.

Hamoode is scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 2 in Vista Superior Court on four counts of indecent exposure.