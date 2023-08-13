Rancho Peñasquitos restaurant sees 'overwhelming' amount of donations for Maui

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — One of several donations sites in San Diego County is closing a day early after receiving "overwhelming" support for those impacted by the deadly fires in Lahaina.

Kalei's Kitchenette opened its doors to donations for the people in Maui on Tuesday, but announced on Saturday it would stop taking donations by 5 p.m.

"It's been really like tremendously, crazy busy," said Andy Mangiduyos, the owner of the restaurant.

Meanwhile in Maui, Garrett Marrero, the Owner of Maui Brewing and a Poway native, has been making trips around the island offering aid to those in need.

"Yesterday I had to stop at a stop light for the first time this week on West Maui. That's a sign or progress. A little one that may go unnoticed by many, but it's important that we see that as development," said Marrero.

Other native San Diegans who have since relocated to Maui are also struggling as the smoke clears.

"My wife and I were working in the store on Front Street when the fire was happening," said Robert Loera, who is originally from San Diego but moved to Maui and opened Maui Toy Works.

The fires in Lahaina left the small business of their dreams in ashes.

"You feel helpless... You can't control anything or everything," said Loera, as he and his wife prepare to return to their home just north of the flames.

Loera's friend has created a GoFundMe to aid his employees at the toy shop in this time of need.