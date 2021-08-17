Ramona Unified School District reverses course on face mask opt-out

RAMONA, Calif. (KGTV) -- Students in the Ramona Unified School District will have to wear masks when they return to school this week.

On Monday night, the district’s school board reversed a decision -- that was made just last week -- which would have allowed parents to opt their children out of wearing face masks at school.

The board decided there was not enough time before the first day of classes to sort out any issues involved in making masks optional.

Board members decided to hold off until they can create an opt-out form and make sure that is legally vetted.

The first day of school for Ramona Unified students is Thursday, Aug. 19.