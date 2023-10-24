Ramona man shot to death in home identified by authorities

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities Monday publicly identified a Ramona man found shot to death last week at his home.

A relative of Eduardo Aguilar Alba, 26, made a 911 call shortly after 5 p.m. Friday to report finding him dead in his residence in the 400 block of 16th Street, near Main Street, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

An autopsy determined that the victim died of a gunshot to the head, and the county Medical Examiner's Office ruled his death a homicide.

"At this stage of the investigation, the motivation and circumstances of the shooting are still unclear," sheriff's Lt. Joseph Jarjura said Monday. "Sheriff's homicide investigators are working to gather more information to determine the facts of the case."

