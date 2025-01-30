Ramona families embrace new education option after sudden school closure

RAMONA, Calif. (KGTV) — A new homeschooling cooperative, Lux Christi Academy, has emerged in Ramona following the abrupt closure of the Ramona Lutheran Church’s school last December. The closure left families scrambling for educational options just weeks before the start of the new term.

James and Dina Rutledge expressed their relief as they watched their son, Rocco, engage with the animals on a property that formerly housed a petting zoo.

The closure of the previous school came as a shock to parents, who received little notice. James Rutledge says, "There was no notice, you know it was coming up on a Christmas break. So we only had a couple of weeks before the kids were supposed to be back in school.”

In response to the community’s need, Headmaster Karl Blanke reached out to the owners of a local farm, Happy Hens, which had a vacant building and existing agricultural facilities. Within weeks, Lux Christi Academy was established, providing a unique educational experience that emphasizes hands-on learning in an outdoor setting without reliance on technology.

“This academy aims to expose students to various trades and hard-working career lines,” Blanke stated, emphasizing the importance of practical education. Families are appreciative of this approach, as Rocco's parents noted, highlighting their son’s enthusiasm for school and his recent experiences, including witnessing a lamb being born.

Although Lux Christi Academy has just opened, the community hopes it will become a permanent fixture that fosters a strong sense of belonging. “It just speaks so loudly to exactly what Ramona is,” Blanke added, reflecting on the spirit of the town and its commitment to supporting its residents.

As families adapt to this new educational landscape, Lux Christi Academy represents a hopeful new chapter for students in Ramona.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



