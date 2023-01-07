Rally held in Balboa Park demanding accountability over Jan. 6 riot

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Friday, a rally was held in Balboa Park to mark two years since a mob of Trump supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol and to demand accountability for everyone involved in the riot.

"We almost lost our democracy that day, and we didn't. It held, but it is still very fragile," Angela Benson said.

Benson is a member of a local Indivisible chapter.

Indivisible is a national grassroots movement that aims to "elect progressive leaders, rebuild democracy, and defeat the Trump agenda."

Friday's rally was one of many held across the country by local chapters.

"[It's] up to all of us to work hard each and every day to contribute to our democracy," Benson said.

Benson recalled seeing the attack play out on TV on January 6, 2021.

"I turn on the tv, and they're escorting Nancy Pelosi out of the chambers," she said.

Multiple people were killed during the riot, including Ashli Babbitt, a woman from San Diego County who was shot by an officer as she tried to force her way into the capitol.

"It was horrible," Benson said. "I couldn't believe that I was watching this and that it was really happening."

During the rally, members denounced the attack on the capitol and Trump's attempt to overturn the 2020 Presidential Election.

They also called out elected officials, who they call "traitors," for supporting Trump's actions.

"The rule of law applies to all of us," Benson said.

So far, more than 900 people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the riot. More than 500 of those people have been found guilty.

