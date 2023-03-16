Watch Now
Rainfall records broken in some parts of San Diego County

Zac Self
Posted at 6:39 AM, Mar 16, 2023
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Record rainfall was reported from Wednesday in parts of San Diego County by the National Weather Service.

In Oceanside Harbor, 4.21 inches of rain was reported, breaking the record for the day of 0.6 inches in 1982.

In Vista, 2.24 inches of rain was reported, breaking the record for the day of 0.73 inches in 2003.

In Alpine, 1.80 inches of rain was reported, breaking the record for the day of 1.61 inches in 1952.

In Ramona, 1.73 inches of rain was reported, breaking the record for the day of 1.24 inches in 2003.

In Campo, 1.17 inches of rain was reported, breaking the record for the day of 0.86 inches in 1987.

More rain is in the forecast for Friday through Sunday with light winds and temperatures in the 60s. It will be partly cloudy and breezy with highs from 60 to 65 Thursday in San Diego.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
