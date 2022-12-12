Rain or shine, Hillcrest Farmers Market goes on

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Rain in San Diego? It's usually no problem for locals.

"I knew it was going to rain. I didn't realize it was actually going to rain. Usually, it's not like 'real rain' in San Diego," said Carolina Forborg, a shopper.

Forborg visits the Hillcrest Farmers Market regularly to buy bread, and Sunday was no different.

"I was like, 'Yeah, I wonder if it's still open,' and it's open," she said.

The market's manager, Mark Larson, said the show must go on.

"It's kinda hard for shopping, but we think it's a beautiful day at the Hillcrest Farmers Market," he said.

Despite the drop in traffic, Larson said his market is open 52 weeks every year.

"Because once you cancel once, you're in big trouble. Any hint of rain the vendors will flee and the customers — 'Are you closed?' So, we just go for it," he explained.

Vendors like Kelin Jones didn't throw in the towel when they heard rain was on the way.

"Rain or shine, ya know, unless they cancel," he said.

He's been selling his hot sandwiches for five years; all he did differently Sunday was making adjustments.

"Move the menu out of the way and clear our front table, but dress warm. Other than that, come out as usual," said Jones.

Rain is expected throughout San Diego County through Monday.