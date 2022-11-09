Rain isn't stopping voters in San Diego County from voting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A little rain didn't stop voters from hitting the nearest vote center this Election Day.

"Rain isn't going to stop me from voting," said Eve Tedrow. "It's my civic duty and I've been doing it since I was 18-years-old."

Danielle Myrick agreed.

"Nothing was going to stop me this time," she said.

The show must go on for voters in inland communities like El Cajon.

They braved the rain because for voters like Myrick said it's personal.

"It's really important just because there are a lot of things going on in the world that I care about like the dialysis one was really important to me because my best friend is on kidney dialysis," she explained.

She said she even turned around to go back home when she noticed she forgot it.

"I just want to make sure that I'm doing my part that when I went back to get it - I set off our house alarm," she explained.

More than 600,000 voters returned their ballots as of Election Day.

The county expects 60 percent of the one point nine million registered to vote to cast their votes.

Polling centers close at 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Cal Fire, an agency that responds to crashes and fires during storms, warns drivers to take their time on the roads.

"It's really hard to see you if you don't have your headlights on. Headlights aren't just for seeing they are for being seen. So remember, wipers on and headlights on," said CalFire/San Diego County Fire Public Informational Officer Thomas Shoots.

Voters echo the message that it's important to vote.

"If I don't vote then I have no reason to complain about what's happening in our country," said Tedrow.

The Registrar of Voters office tells ABC 10News that anyone in line by 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.