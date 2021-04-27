Rain and cold weather hits San Diego County

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) - A wide variety of California weather is coming to San Diego County in the span of one week.

Monday, a late-season storm moved into the region, bringing light rain. Early totals ranged from hundredths of an inch to tenths. Temperatures peaked cooler than normal, with highs anywhere between 5 and 25 degrees below average.

San Diego is currently in a rain deficit for this water year, which started Oct. 1. By the end of April, San Diego should have already received almost ten inches of rain, but this water year hasn’t hit even five inches yet. This means the city is down more than five inches.

One man visiting Mission Beach from Phoenix said he saw how quickly the rain rolled in.

“The peninsula there was totally clear about ten minutes ago then you could see the storm coming this way,” said Dan Miller.

While most of the beaches stayed empty, mother-daughter duo Tami and Neala set up a tent on the sand to protect themselves from the rain, but still enjoy a break outdoors.

“It’s cold and not that much people out here. Mhm yup is that why we decided to come out today?” they said.

Conditions clear mid-week though, and by the end of the week, San Diego County will feel the opposite side of the weather spectrum. Temperatures will soar 15 to 40 degrees by Friday when we'll see 80s for some coastal areas and 90s inland.