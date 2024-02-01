Rain advisory issued for San Diego County coastal waters

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Health officials Thursday issued a general rain advisory for San Diego County coastal waters due to contamination by urban runoff following rain.

"Swimmers, surfers and other ocean users are warned that levels of bacteria can rise significantly in ocean waters, especially near storm drains, creeks, rivers and lagoon outlets that discharge urban runoff," Department of Environmental Health and Quality officials said.

Activities such as swimming, surfing and diving should be avoided for 72 hours following rain. The most recent rain event occurred Thursday.

The rain for urban runoff contamination applies to beaches from San Onofre State Beach south to Border Field, including Mission Bay and San Diego Bay. While many coastal outlets are posted with permanent metal warning signs, additional temporary signs are not posted for general advisories.

Health officials added:

Closure – Sweetwater Channel and Pepper Park

A water contact closure is in place for Sweetwater Channel and Pepper Park as a result of a confirmed sewage spill. Beach goers are advised that the ocean water contains sewage and may cause illness. The water contact closure will remain in place until sampling and field observations confirm these areas are safe for water contact.

Closure – Tijuana Slough, Imperial Beach, Silver Strand, and Coronado Shorelines

The ocean shoreline from the International Border to North Beach in Coronado will remain closed until sampling confirms these areas are safe for water contact.

Advisory - Children’s Pool in La Jolla, North Cove Vacation Isle in Mission Bay, San Diego Dog Beach, and San Luis Rey River

The above beaches remain under advisory. Beach goers are advised that bacteria levels have exceeded State health standards and may cause illness.

The anticipated lift date, subject to change, is Sunday at 9 a.m., health officials said.

