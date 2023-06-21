Rady Children's Hospital ranked among top 10 children's hospital in US

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - For the first time in its history, Rady Children's Hospital San Diego was named one of the top 10 children's hospitals in the country by U.S. News & World Report, editors said Wednesday.

With more than 40 locations in San Diego, southern Riverside and Imperial counties, the nonprofit organization is the largest children's hospital on the West Coast.

"I'm so proud of our incredible nurses, doctors, researchers and team members from every department and division across Rady Children's and the UC San Diego School of Medicine," said Patrick Frias, president and CEO of Rady Children's. "Achieving Honor Roll status is a tribute to their unwavering dedication to providing the highest level of care to our patients and families."

U.S. News and RTI International, a research and consulting firm, collected and analyzed data from 199 children's hospitals and surveyed thousands of pediatric specialists.

"For 17 years, U.S. News has provided comprehensive information to help parents of sick children and their doctors find the best children's hospital to treat their illness or condition," said Ben Harder, managing editor at U.S. News. "Children's hospitals that are on the Honor Roll transcend in providing exceptional specialized care."

